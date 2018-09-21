Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hall of Knights awards

Hall of Knights awards

Posted: Fri Sep 21 14:32:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 14:32:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Hall of Knights awards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tradition". "northview high school".. in brazil, indiana.. is inducting it's 1st class of superstars. they call them "the hall of knights"! "8"-northview graduates.. who've gone on to do big things "in athletics", "medicine" an "the military". "today" some those inductees spoke with the students "during a special assembly". a long list of accomplishment s.. "from northview graduates". to make the school and community proud! /////// [c2]hall of knights award-sot vo ////// "...i want them to be motivated and step up and see that there's so much more out there and um to make the most of their time here while they are here and use that growth to make change in the world that's awaiting them..." //////// "carri long" was a "2"-time i h-s-a-a high jump champion during high school. she went on to compete on the division-"1" level "at purdue university". "the inductees" will be honored tonight "with a special dinner" lots of changes.. when it comes to our
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Fall air is moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Hall of Knights awards

Image

Vaping and kids

Image

Crews reopen Terre Haute road after sinkhole

Image

Wanted man arrested in Terre Haute

Image

5th and Crawford Shooting arrests

Image

Tiffany Daugherty sentenced

Image

All Clear: Bomb squad finds a 'device' in Vincennes home

Image

Sullivan crash puts driver in critical condition

Image

Tiffany Daugherty received a 21 year sentence in a deadly child neglect case

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day