Speech to Text for Vaping and kids

recent trend "that many call harmless". we're talking about "vaping". you may know it.. as an alternative to smoking.. but that doesn't mean "it's risk free". news 10's "rondrell moore".. joins us now.. to explain why parents need to stay alert. "rondrell"... //////// you've no doubt seen it around.. that big plume of smoke.. you'll see it from people smoking e-cigarettes. they're perfectly legal and appealing to people looking for a smoking alternative... but... they're not for everyone.. nor should they be. earlier today, we sat down with dr. jennifer hutchens. she's an addiction expert at the hamilton center. she says people have a tendency to believe e-cigs are safer than regular cigarettes. but hutchens says both types still have nicotine, which is addictive. she also warns against parents buying e-cigs for their children. one reason is... they're illegal for kids under 18, secondly, hutchens says they may not be as harmless as parents think... //////// 00:40:24,20 "there are other additives that are in electronic cigarettes. formaldehyde is one of them, that doesn't necessarily do the things to the lungs that the cigarettes may, but does harm the lungs " ///////// //////// here's a stat for you from dr. hutchens .. the fda says 11 million kids under 18 have tried or thought about trying vaping, so it is a topic parents need to know. back to you... //////////