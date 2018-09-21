Speech to Text for Crews reopen Terre Haute road after sinkhole

"old sewer lines" beneath the road are to blame for the near "20"-foot deep hole. "the pavement collapsed" after a fire truck drove over the road. "crews" have been busy "repairing pipes", "wires", and "paving". "news 10" spoke with city engineer "chuck ennis" late thi afternoon. he told us "4th street" will remain closed until sometime next week. that's due to parts being on order.. to repair "the wiring damaged" to the traffic signals.