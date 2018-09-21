5th and Crawford Shooting arrests

Clear
after "an early morning shooting" in terre haute. and.. "3"-more are behind bars for the crime. "police say".. "these men": "james dodd", "keelon wright", and "anthony mc- coy" are all facing charges "of criminal recklessness" and "aggravated battery". "police say".. this morning.. there was a fight that led to shots being fired in the "500"-block of south 5th street "2"-victims were transported to the hospital "for non-life threatening injuries". "a wanted man".. has been captured.. while his
