Speech to Text for Tiffany Daugherty sentenced

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's . september 21st. "our top story for you" at this hour .. "a terre haute mother".. accuse of starving her daughter to death.. was "sentenced to prison". "tiffany daughtery " .. was in court this morning.. for her final hearing. news 10's.. "sarah lehman".. wa inside the courtroom.. when "the judge" revealed her fate. "sarah".. joins us now "live" with the details "on her future". "sarah"... //////// susie.. it was a very emotional courtroom this morning. tiffany daughtery was sentenced for neglect of a dependent and reckless homicide. it's a case we've been following since the start. daughtery's five year old daughter died in january of 20-16 from starvation and pneumonia. today, judge john roach sentenced her to the maximmum sentence of 21 years. she is sentenced to serve at least 10 years in the department of corrections. after those years are served, judge roach said he would "at least" hear a request to change placement. the last six can be served through vigo county community corrections -- depending on how daughtery spends her sentencing. now. vigo county prosecutor terry modesitt says even though some people think it might be -- cases like this aren't so clear cut. /////// //////// "it's hard you know trying to sort through all the medical parts of a case like this to determine you know how much did the health issues they alreaedy had contribute to the death versus the neglect of the parent or whoever the guardian was resulting in the death." ///////// coming up on news 10 at 6 i'll go into more detail about what led to daughterys sentencing. reporting live at the vigo county court house sarah lehman news 10. back to you . ////////// we continue our coverage for you this afternoon.. just "1"-day