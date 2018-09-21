Speech to Text for All Clear: Bomb squad finds a 'device' in Vincennes home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in vincennes. [b10]vincennes explosive situation-mug vo police arrested jordan chanley. he's facing a charge of possession of an explosive device. that's after -- county officials discovered explosives in his apartment. news 10 spoke with the vincennes police chief. he says -- the investigation began when the knox county drug accountability court -- did a check at the home. it's located in the "19" hundred block of college avenue. during that check -- they spotted a device that could have been explosive. "chanley" told police it was going to go off. [b11]vincennes explosive situation-sot vo "we thereafter contacted members of the atf, the indiana state police eod team and collaboratively we worked together and made the scene safe. we did have to evacuate the 1900 block of college avenue at that time." police say -- they were able to safely remove the device. [b12]fop remembers rob pitts-vo the fraternal order of police had a special