Speech to Text for Sullivan crash puts driver in critical condition

following an accident in sullivan county. sheriff clark cottom sent us pictures -- of one of the vehicles involved. the crash happened last night around "10" o'clock. cottom says -- the vehicle failed to come to a complete stop at sawmill road and u-s 41 in farmersburg. that's when -- it collided with a semi. 28 year old james gal- braith of farmersburg -- is in critical condition at regional hospital. the semi driver is listed in "fair" condition. the crash -- shut down u-s 41 northbound -- for about an hour. continuing coverage -- on a scary situation yesterday in