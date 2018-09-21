Speech to Text for Tiffany Daugherty received a 21 year sentence in a deadly child neglect case

a terre haute mother accused of starving her daughter to death -- was sentenced to prison. news 10 has been in the courtroom all morning long -- for "tiffany daughterty's" hearing. the judge, sentenced her -- to "21" years. "15" years will be served -- then, "6" years -- on probation she had pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent and reckless homicide. that's in connection -- to the death of her young daughter back in december 20- 15. if she had gone to trial -- she faced a maximum of "67" years in prison. autopsy results showed the little girl -- weighed just 16 pounds at the time of her death. her co-defendant, brian moseman -- is set for trial in october.