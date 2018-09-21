Speech to Text for Three behind bars after 5th and Crawford shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

left two people in the hospital this morning. police say -- these three men are now behind bars. james dodd -- keelon wright -- and anthony mccoy were arrested for criminal recklessness and aggravated battery. the shooting happened at apartments at 5th and crawford streets. terre haute police tell us -- there was a fight that led to gun shots being fired. two people were taken to the hospital. their injuries are not believed to be serious. it was a very emotional morning in court.... as --