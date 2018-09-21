Speech to Text for Prime Real Estate September

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

estate with jane rowe realty. good morning everyone, and welcome to yet another edition of prime real estate with jane rowe realty. we're here to feature this home today. jane, we're in the beautiful kitchen. tell me where we are well we're out by rio grande school. between ericsson and sandcut. i'm on the north side and this home is custom built by the homeowner themselves, right? yes. ziegler, the family masons. they built this home. i mean, so much to talk about. where do you want to start today, jane? well, uh, you might not realize from the road how big this house is, but we have about 4,100 square feet total, 2060 on the main level and the rest in the lower level. a beautiful home quality throughout. nice open concept here in the kitchen living space. let's start with this. what, what, uh, what really stands out to you here? wow. big open kitchen to the family room, the great double staircase going downstairs. um, and then your garage doors out the kitchen on the other side. the north side opens to a walkway that leads to a beautiful courtyard, which we'll show you the pictures here shortly we're standing at the island here and i actually noticed something you don't see everyday. it's brick. um, the outside facing in this island is so. lots of wonderful brick work throughout the house. yeah, the best that you can. you'll see in terre haute. let's talk about the master bedroom. oh, okay. the master bedroom is one whole end of the house. it's 39 feet by about 18, including the en suite. the amazing walk in closet. the closets as big as a bedroom. it is, it's huge and very well organized with shelving and beautiful. and that master bath in there, of course, attached to the master suite. and it is to die for. yes, it has a glass walk in shower. with double sinks. a storage closet .l to the basement. we go and there's a couple of bedrooms down there, tons of room, another family room downstairs. beautiful bathroom. it looks like a master suite bathroom. double sinks. a flagstaff wall of stone. beautiful. it really does. when we were walking through the house before we started taping, i said, this is the one of the nicest master baths i've ever seen. and he said, that's not the master, the master bath. so wonderful, wonderful space down in the basement. a lots of room down there as well. you mentioned the court yard a little bit earlier. let's take the folks out there to take a peek at that, but just talk about this wonderful courtyard. it's huge. two story wraparound walls to a staircase going up, uh, and some, uh, it has a floor drain in it. um, great entertaining area, uh, opens up to about the 16 acres at this property sits on. it's very picturesque. you mentioned the land, um, another, just something that pile on top of this beautiful house comes with a lot of land. yes. and it has an amazing outbuilding which has living quarters in it because they did a occupied that while they built the home. so there's a bedroom bath kitchen, there's actually a bath and a half a laundry room, a kitchen, living room area, a bedroom, um, and it's separated from the, uh, garage space which is finished inside and it has very tall ceilings, tall overhead doors, accommodate campers equipment. it's easy to see all the intricate details throughout this house and in the outbuilding everything on this property was so thought out, not a thing out of place. right, right. it took a lot of planning and uh, the, this, a homeowner has built homes before many homes and the ziglars are known in terre haute for their masonry. so you can tell the all the brick work throughout this place is just gorgeous. and we might mention the price 499,999 come and get it. a lot of land. perfect house, big outbuilding come and get it while it lasts. guys. jane were on the east side of town. tell me where we are. uh, we're on paul dresser drive. that is the first road west of water tree. it's a great little tucked away area. i'm not sure everybody knows about, but it is high point of eagle county on paul dresser drive. a lot of really nice houses back here and you're kinda, you're close to the crowd, but you're not really in it, right? there's a lot of wildlife out in this area and add, this is a beautiful home, uh, getting close to 20 years old. um, well built a four to five bedrooms. we're here in the kitchen and as you can see, the kitchens are really nice space. yes. they've updated the countertops since it was built as some new carpet. it's a nice entertaining area because you have your, uh, informal eating, your dining room table. i'm the family room connected. yeah, it's very open here in the living space. and then you go over to the other wing of the house. you've got the master bed bath and then a couple of bedrooms over there too. if you've got little kids and you want them close by right there. yes. so let's go down to the basement now and just look through the basement. what a great area this is. yeah, it's like another home downstairs. there is nearly 4,000 square feet. to this house? there's about 400, that's not a finished a downstairs and then there is two bedrooms, a bath, a family room, a large laundry room, and then the 400 square foot area unfinished. it's all in the lower level and it is a walkout. it's like a whole other house downstairs. really? i love the lot here. it's got the fence in the backyard. um, beautiful landscaping around the house and a nice yard, but the garage too, four garages. yes. two car attached. and then this sound or build an extra two car garage. um, to the, uh, east side of the property. there's really not a lot. this house doesn't have. no, it's located on a cul-de-sac with. there's a total three homes on this cul-de-sac and then there's another cul-de-sac next door with three homes on it and it's just kind of tucked away as of now where we listed jane, $379,900 could be your dream house. good for anybody to come out and get it. paul dresser, dr jane's got me out in the country a little bit. we're in new goshen and the more you see of this house, the more you're going to like, i promise jane, this is a beauty. it is. it is a gorgeous home and people think that that sounds like it's far away from terre haute, but it took me 10 minutes to get from wabash to here. that was even with a little construction in the. i had a zigzag a little. they're putting a fixing a water line. let's go out to the exterior shots of this house jane. just talk about this property a little bit. well, it sits on an acre and it sits kind of far back from the road. you have a little lane that comes back to your house and it opens up a. it's a very wide, open, spacious, a lot that it sits on. and um, it has a four car garage. you'll notice right when you pull out two face the east and two face the, uh, south and it's integral. you can get to it from the inside of the house, both of them. beautiful pond view of the neighbor's pond. it's not really included with this property, but the views are right there for you and the new decks all around the house. you can completely walk around the house without getting into the grass and it is just a lovely setting. top to bottom. this place has been redone. yes. yes. he's, we went over every inch of this home. he spent eight years working on it. everything's above code. the highest products youcan buy for flooring. um, and it's big. it's a big house. there's, there's four bedrooms here, three and a half bathrooms. yes. and about 3,400 square feet total of 14 hundred in the lower level. there's four bedrooms here, but that master suite is special. talk about that a little bit. all wood all hand sanded. uh, the, the master bath is out of a picture book. it is beautiful. clear glass door glides like it's on butter. it feels like you're in a lodge when you're in that master bedroom. it's got the cool walls and it's so spacious with the awesome bathroom. it's like you're on vacation all the time. so think of the money you'll save if you buy this house. you don't have to go on vacation, you just wake up on vacation everyday. yeah. and this house is full of natural light too. yeah, very bright. ilike, you mentioned the open living space downstairs. that flows right into the kitchen, which is also primo. yes. the kitchen was tore down to the studs. it's all brand new. the high end appliances, a beautiful more room in the basement. one of the bedrooms is down there. there's lots of space. there's a full bath. endless possibilities with that basement. yes. yeah. so it. it can fit many different lifestyles as home. it's very. it's a great home for entertaining a great home. if you had kids or pets or the floors are all pet friendly. i think it's a winner, jane. yeah, let's get it. moving new to the show this week, travis and travis, i'm sweating walking around this massive historic property on the north side of town. well, you're right, ross. here we are in the historic markel house located on mill dam road is crossing the mill dam park built 1840 by franklin. markel, who was abraham's son, early settler for vigo county, so almost six acres you said? yes. six, six over six acres. two parcels and 4,000 finished square feet. correct. one thousand square feet per floor and a full basement with the brick walls. the hardwoods, the fireplaces. i mean you could go on and on and on about this house could have a show unto itself. absolutely, but we just need to hit a quick, hot couple highlights. travis, what is your favorite part of this house? the room we're in here, right? that was actually is what we consider the master bedrooms, but it's 33 feet long by about 16 feet. you can see as young ray hardwood floors is popular flowers all throughout the house. poplar woodwork, a fantastic feature, so a historical buff, great house for them or an entrepreneur that wanted to turn this thing into some kind of a wedding venue and airbnb, this thing has tons and tons of possibilities. the history in it, the well built craftmanship needs a little bit of love to get it going, but what's the price on it? it's one 75 for that kind of square footage. this kind of acreage. you're right across from mill dam. yeah, it's a great spot to be absolutely give travis a call folks. this one's not gonna last long. get a piece of vigo county history. jane, you've got me going all over the country side today. we're out in the south, would be the southwest corner of the town. some land down here and just a really, really neat house. yeah, this is a great corner lot. it's one and a half acres and we're on the corner of cullen and curry, four bedrooms, two baths and i just love the flooring throughout the old original hardwoods and the main part of this house and then you go upstairs to an addition and just really nice flooring up there. two, three more bedrooms and another bath. it's almost like a. like a dorm upstairs, right? they. this was originally a bungalow and then they added a attached garage and a story over that that houses the other three bedrooms and a bath. what's your favorite part about this? ask jane. i love the location because you're just five minutes from 41 or you can jump over to 63. you're kind of between the two and um, you're in handy crafts school district, a plenty, a yard for play. it's move in. ready. this owner when over this entire home and really did a great job. and then it includes play. it includes appliances that are new. they're stainless. um, it's ready to go, move in. ready? it's got that old house character here on the main level and then it's got that addition. so all the space you could ever need as well. right? and there's nice homes around you. they're just not real close. there's quite a few homes in, through here with jane and we're in just a cute little house on the east side of town. jane, talk about this one. wow. i'm in love with this house. it's a brand new listing. the signs going in the yard today we're at the corner of 22nd and college. it said traditional cottage, a two bedroom, one bath, hardwood floors, all the buildings, updated, kitchen, updated bath, full basement that they've been preparing to paint and it is ready to finish into three rooms. it is very nice. no doubt about it. the garage out back spot with the backyard. yeah, we're corner lot lots of parking. when you have family over, you've got deep one car garage that you can have a workshop in or have room for a gardening. there's also a shed. and then, um, like i said, the full basement and just a corner lot. really desirable area. yeah. this is a little niche. and terre haute from uh, the there to block long 21st, uh, 22nd, monterrey barton and 23rd. they're just two blocks long and it's just been a little area in town that my entire career has always been good sales. yeah. i'm joined now by jenny jones and jenny. here we are and you can see we're in the backyard this time because look how beautiful it is. what a great house on the east side of town it is actually ross. this is a hidden gem on the east side and as you can see behind us, we're sitting on two point two acres of land. it is a beautiful location. it looks like the yards finished at the treeline back there, but it does go even further. like you said, two point two acres here. so tons of land in a great location. it is. and it is at fenced in for the majority of the part. so anybody who buys thiss would have a great guy. used to be outside, no doubt about it and a brick house. so that's always nice. and tell me about some square footage. um, it's approximately 2,800 square feet. it is a three bedroom, one and a half bath. so this house is great the way it is, but if you could just so many options where the two, because there's tons of space in this nice brick shell. it is, it's, it's a lot of space and it's a little bit of work. if you put into it, you can have it however you want. it's, it's an awesome location in house. two point two acres in a great spot on the east side of town and a brick home. this isn't going to be here. long. folks come and get it. come get it. we're in the south end of town. close to the action, but not quite in it, jenny. absolutely. this house here is one of a kind. it's totally remodeled house. three bedroom, one bath has a one car detached garage with a full fenced in backyard. i love this house as we were walking through it, tons of space and what really got me is all the living space. it's an open concept. i'm listing and it'd be great for the next owner, three bedrooms, one bath, kind of all on one side of the house, and then the whole rest of the house is kind of an open flow through the kitchen into a couple of big rooms that you could. i mean people have people over lots of space. it is, and if you're looking for a turnkey house, this is the house for you. back with jenny jones on prime real estate with jane rowe realty. as you can see, we're in the kitchen of an open concept, living space on the north side of town. this house is immaculate, jenny. it is. it is not only immaculate, it is one of a kind. as you can tell when you walk in the front door, you have an open concept with your dining room, living room and bathroom. not only that, there's pantry and everything in this house is brand new. you can tell every little inch of this home has been meticulously gone over inch by inch from the countertop to the backsplash. the bathroom, it's all gorgeous. it is. it's. it's beyond gorgeous. ross. lots of space in this house to the bed and bath situation. there's a lot of them, but then there's even extra rooms and big closets. there is. i'm downstairs on the main level. you have two bedrooms and you have one full bath, but upstairs is where you can make it happen. they can make a master suite. oasis up the walk in closets, full bathroom upstairs. it's absolutely stunning. what's the price of this one, jenny? one 14, nine $114,000. folks look at this house, it's not going to last long. you better call jenny tomorrow if you want to get this one before it's off the market. thank you. and our next step on prime real estate brings us to the north side of terre haute, a lovely brick ranch home. jane, those are tough to beat. yes they are. and this sounds good. it's four bedroom, two bath and has a full basement under it. deceptively large home. i think when we walked in it was kind of bigger than i thought it was when we, when we looked at it from the outside, right. you have 1,230 square feet on the main level and then you have a full basement and under there so you can probably finish another 800 square feet, something like that. take out the mechanical areas. so. wow. and it has a beautiful yard. i think the street gets passed by a lot. it runs beside the post office across from otter creek middle school. so if you just turned west there at the post office, that's thomas and there was a lot of nice ranch houses and this is total brick all the way around. yeah, we show you the yard shots right now from the front and the back. it's just a lovely little quiet street and a huge backyard. it is. and the homes in good shape that the kitchen has been updated. as you can see stainless appliances. um, there's a little wing that a former owner had a beauty shop and so there's a bathroom bath hall, so that would be great for a teenager or a college student that many that would need that area. then the bedrooms down the hallway. i'll have nice. hardwood floors are hardwood floors. yeah. it's a nice place. yeah, for sure. what's the price of this one, jane? we just reduced 5,000. we're at 1:49. let's get it moving. we're at two, two, four, six college avenue. this home is amazing. it's a period home. it is moving ready, which is phenomenal. um, loads of character. just limit. talk about the character a little bit. expand on that for me. you walk in and you just can't help but notice how pretty a lot of the stuff is. okay. well, like i said, it is a period home, so you have all the wonderful things like the arched doorways, original hardwood floors, built ins, a lot square footage, accommodate a huge family. so it is a two story house. stephanie, talk about the accommodations for a family here. it can support a large family. it's three bedroom with one full bath upstairs, half bath downstairs with the possibility of having a fourth bedroom in the basement. well that's always nice for sure. talking about the front porch, the front porch, it's amazing. it's a seasonal room. all new windows. it's adorable. you can sit out there all year long. it's very nice out front and for the cars you want to get them inside in the winter. there's a place for that to two car garage and a car port with beautiful time groove wood on the ceilings. it's amazing. that stretches all the way through to the front porch. a good feel out front to going down the street. seems like a really nice neighborhood, a lot of beautiful homes in this area. we've moved to the north side of town on prime real estate and with jane rowe now and another listing of hers. brand new listing, brand new listing and another fully updated house. yeah, and people did a great job with this one. it is four bedroom, two bath. it's the corner back corner of terre town on the corner of clay and north thirteenth street. tons of square footage in this house. changed. talk about that a little bit. i think there's about 1500 square feet, but another great value is it's on a corner lot and i would guess it's about a half acre and has a huge garage. six hundred square foot garage. can't beat that and it's, it's a nice new. i mean it looks really fresh and up and it's not just an old garage sitting out back again. it's all new siding. everything's to code. we got new wiring here, new furnace, new air. uh, they went and bought appliances yesterday. and then put those in. you mentioned the appliances were here in the kitchen as we glanced through the kitchen area. you see it's wide open dining space in there as well. new cabinets and expression here reminds me of my first house, but it is an awesome home that they've went over every inch of it and i believe they've done a great job. talk to me about the price, jane. well, we're good listening to this. at $95,000 under $100,000 or 1500 square feet on the north side of town. folks come and get it back with ginny gentle. it's on prime real estate with jane rowe realty. we're out in the country a little ways tonight, jenny just telling me about this house. we are actually. this house is a three bedroom, one bath, totally remodeled the end. it is in the sealy bill area, which is desirable. it is. it's very nice and as we go to the outside shot of this home, you see it's on a huge lot and it's got a nice two car garage. it is. the lot is absolutely huge and it has a two car detached garage that also comes with it. ross, lots of new flooring, new stuff in the kitchen and new stuff in the bathroom to, like i said, totally remodeled. it is. what's the price on this one? this one's 89 nine. and you have your master on the first floor and you have two bedrooms. i liked that little touch upstairs with the two bedrooms kind of separated out. and uh, i think this one's going to go quick. it's a price. it is. call me now yet another new asian to jane's office. steve winklepleck joins me now on prime real estate with jane rowe realty and steve, tell me a little bit about. we are and welcome to the show. thank you very much. this is a three bedroom, two bath home located in tarrytown, 1400 square feet. it's got a large two car detached garage, an extremely large backyard. it was only priced at 84. nine has got central air, oil, heat, and it can be moved in immediately for a brick house of this size. what? the garage and the yard. that's a heck of a price thing. not bad at all. a little tlc and you can probably get 90 out of it if he wanted her to flip it. oh, no doubt about it. uh, you know, just a little update for a younger couple with some kids. it's a big house. a, just some paint will go a long way in this place. younger people with kids. love it. terry town school was one block down. awesome. steve, let's get this moving for you. great to meet you. thanks for joining me next time. thank you. here we are with jane rowe on prime real estate with jane rowe realty and jane were right by memorial stadium and this is a good house. yeah, it really is. it's just right across the street from the bike and walking trail and go out your front door or take the dog for a walk. ride your bike, go for a walk. the theme of this show, we've had a lot of nice original flooring. it seems like in a lot of these houses and this one's no different. yeah, hardwood floors throughout. bathrooms been updated. kitchen has been updated. it's a beautiful bungalow. all the beautiful woodwork and buildings, a good house, a clean house with updates and a good area at this price point. it's kind of hard to find. yeah, it's a, this has always been a nice little area on the east side of the stadium. and i was raised on the other side of the stadium, but a lot of my friends lived over here so we always rode our bikes to the stadium. so it's like coming home to me in this area. it's a good, uh, we pulled up on the curb and i really liked it as soon as we pulled up on the, on the sidewalk in front of the house here. what's the price, jane? uh, this is listed for 84 nine. come and get it folks. well, it's not day and we start this segment from the bathroom, but this one is special. kelsey. we're going to go straight to the full shower of the shower. talking about this bathroom. well, this is definitely not a bathroom that you find in the house this size. this is a two bedroom, one bath, and as you can see, the bathroom has been totally remodeled. i love this house. uh, it's, it's a big house for the price. it is. absolutely. it's got a formal dining area, a big living room, and two big bedrooms. the folks that have this home have updated everything. just talk about some of your favorite parts of this house. i definitely love the yard. uh, i love the location. i love their paint choices and the basement is totally dry. it's been totally redone. what's the price point on this one? kelsey is 74 nine. that's pretty good price for a house like this? absolutely. uh, you don't typically find houses this size with this many updates for that price. if you want to come in and have to do no work, folks, come get this one off the market while it lasts. a nice place. kelsey, just talk about this one a little bit. uh, well it's got three bedrooms, one bath, big huge rooms on a corner lot. you see hardwood floors and a lot of these houses, but some interesting designs and the hardwoods in this house, it's an older home and you can tell by the flooring or some really intricate stuff, definitely kept the original character, um, and most of the floors throughout the entire house or really got my attention was the back deck, a neat deck. you don't see that so often when you're right here in the middle of the city. yeah. and you'd be surprised that you actually have a lot of privacy back there. uh, it isn't open space. be great for cookouts, having people over and just enjoying the summer. and you're the less price. kelsey. it is 74 nine. joining me now for the first time on prime real estate, another agent from jane's office, lee goddard and lead. morning. great to be with us today. thanks for coming. and tell me about this house. so nice house. it's a 1,249 square foot. uh, it's priced at 59, nine. it's about five bucks. five, six blocks from the fairbank's park and uh, just 12 bucks from the university. it's a big house for $60,000, a lot of space here, very large rooms, and it's got a 100 amp breaker box. the new original hard wood plank floors. they really shined up nice as really looks good. that's when i walked in. that was the first thing i noticed was the floors will go to a shot of that. right now you can see in the really large living and dining room. these floors really look great. yeah. very large rooms in both the, the uh, living room here and the dining room both. i don't think this one will last long at this price. historic neighborhood, only $60,000. twelve hundred square feet folks come and get it. this is cindy gilbert. cindy, tell me where we are. we're at 1540 seventh avenue, sydney. this house listed under 50,000. you don't see a lot of listings at that price. there's a lot of house here for that kind of money. it's a really nice house. it has custom cabinets, um, a large kitchen and two bedrooms, living room and a really nice full basement. what i really noticed right when we pulled up is the big garage in the back. talk about that a little bit. yes. the garage is 24 by 30 and it, it's on two lots. plenty of room out there for a couple of cars and it even looks even bigger than that. so extra room for the lawnmower or whatever else you want to put out there. and a double lots. always nice. you're not too close to the neighbors and the backyard is fenced in. so we also have peach trees in the backyard. i mean, it feels country outside. that's great. right in the middle of town. a country feel. come get this in awhile. last books are unique property. now on prime real estate. we're here with jane down on the south end of town. we've got a commercial property. it actually has two buildings sitting on it. tell me about it. it's been used as a doctor's office and uh, therapy. uh, there's a second building that they use for therapy is the corner of 10th and spring hill and it's nearly an acre. it's point eight, six of an acre. so, um, it is zoned commercial and i'm ready to go. you can buy the trade fixtures if you're going to use it for a similar service, but it would have many other uses as far as like, i could see a beauty shop, they, uh, insurance office or different places like that, um, could use it. that's what really caught my eye when we walked in, is everything seems like it's just ready for you. so there's no work to be done here. right. and especially if it's a same profession that it's ready to go. alright jane, let's sell it 250,000. and our next stop on prime real estate with jane rowe realty brings us to a unique property zoned commercial on the north side of terre haute. you don't see many that are quite like this. jane, why don't you tell me a little bit about where we are and what makes it so special? yes. we're in the area between fort harrison and 25th intersects, lafayette right on lafayette avenue, a formerly known as brand. i'm discount. um, this a piece of property has two homes on it to 99, nine is our price and a total of four acres and we're in the home that's actually lived in right now by the owner. and you can see the really nice kitchen around us. yeah, it's beautiful. cherry cabinetry. the bedrooms are large. um, like i say, a bath, two baths, um, there's a master suite with its own bath. so possibilities here are really endless. so a nice big house here for a big family. you've got the other house on the property that can be that rental income. it could be, it could be a place to put it, you know, um, other members of your family if you needed a separate housing, keep them close enough but not in inside with ya. um, so lots of different options at this at this point. yes, there could be a small business there. it could be a dentist office, it could be a candle store. i mean all those type of options are out there for that property. maybe we'll talk for when i start my candle store. anything else you want to add about this? ask jane now. come on out and take a look at it. you've been watching prime real estate with jane rowe realty, your friend in real estate. just call to find out how your house can be featured next call eight. one, two, two, three, eight, 2,500 or online@www.janerowerea