Friday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Fri Sep 21 09:24:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 09:27:33 PDT 2018
this weekend. temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tonight cooler air will arrive and temperatures will drop to the mid 50's. partly cloudy skies tonight will continue through the day tomorrow and temperatures will rise to the upper 60's tomorrow. it will be a fall-like weekend this weekend with temperatures rising to the mid 70's sunday. new developments on a story we move in today and there will be a chance of scattered showers
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain this afternoon, cooler air arrives tonight.
