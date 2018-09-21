Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this weekend. temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tonight cooler air will arrive and temperatures will drop to the mid 50's. partly cloudy skies tonight will continue through the day tomorrow and temperatures will rise to the upper 60's tomorrow. it will be a fall-like weekend this weekend with temperatures rising to the mid 70's sunday. new developments on a story we move in today and there will be a chance of scattered showers this weekend. temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tonight cooler air will arrive and temperatures will drop to the mid 50's. partly cloudy skies tonight will continue through the day tomorrow and temperatures will rise to the upper 60's tomorrow. it will be a fall-like weekend this weekend with temperatures rising to the mid 70's sunday. new developments on a story we move in today and there will be a chance of scattered showers this weekend. temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tonight cooler air will arrive and temperatures will drop to the mid 50's. partly cloudy skies tonight will continue through the day tomorrow and temperatures will rise to the upper 60's tomorrow. it will be a fall-like weekend this weekend with temperatures rising to the mid 70's sunday. new developments on a story we move in today and there will be a chance of scattered showers this weekend. temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tonight cooler air will arrive and temperatures will drop to the mid 50's. partly cloudy skies tonight will continue through the day tomorrow and temperatures will rise to the upper 60's tomorrow. it will be a fall-like weekend this weekend with temperatures rising to the mid 70's sunday. new developments on a story we move in today and there will be a chance of scattered on a story we brought you yesterday on news 10 at mid-