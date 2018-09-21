Speech to Text for Two people were taken to the hospital after 5th and Crawford shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the after an overnight shooting. it happened at some apartments at 5th and crawford streets. terre haute police tell us there was an altercation that led to gun shots being fired. two people were taken to the hospital. their injuries are not believed to be serious. police also say this incident poses no threats to the public. we'll bring you more information as we get updates. good news for drivers in terre haute.