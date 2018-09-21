Speech to Text for Glow with the Delts, ISU Memorial Stadium Sept 29, 7-8pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

days? 5k fun walk and run. it's taking place on september 29th from 7 yo 8 p.m. it's $15 to pre-register, $20 day of. email dttterrehaute at aol dot com for more information. allen of delta theta tau sorority. she's talking about the upcoming glow with the delts 5k fun walk and run. it's taking place on september 29th from 7 yo 8 p.m. it's $15 to pre-register, $20 day of. email dttterrehaute at aol dot com for more information. a terre haute mother will be sentenced this morning -- in allen of delta theta tau sorority. she's talking about the upcoming glow with the delts 5k fun walk and run. it's taking place on september 29th from 7 yo 8 p.m. it's $15 to pre-register, $20 day of. email dttterrehaute at aol dot com for more information. a terre haute mother will be sentenced this morning -- in allen of delta theta tau sorority. she's talking about the upcoming glow with the delts 5k fun walk and run. it's taking place on september 29th from 7 yo 8 p.m. it's $15 to pre-register, $20 day of. email dttterrehaute at aol dot com for more information.