Clear
Showers, cooler. High: 84°

Friday:Night Spotty showers ending. Much cooler. Low: 56°

Posted: Fri Sep 21 03:45:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 03:47:02 PDT 2018
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain this afternoon, cooler air arrives tonight.
Image

Are we done with the 90 degree days for the near future?

Image

Moonlight Drive-In ready to open

Image

Why was that plane at the Indiana Theater?

Image

Terre Haute group honors those that help our community

Image

Candidates take a second to learn in Candidate School

Image

Spruce Kitchen teaching healthy meal ideas

Image

Robinson volleyball

Image

U.S. Marshals arrest Sullivan County man

Image

Vincennes police respond to a possible explosive device

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day