Ryan Cash

Sycamore kept voicemail message from the late John McNichols

Posted: Thu Sep 20 16:50:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 20 16:50:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana state cross county and track and field coach john mcnichols passed away ..... coach still has a huge impact on the program ...... for one sycamore, he has a very special keepsake from coach that he cherishes.... ryan cash had the opportunity to run collegiately at several places, he choose indiana state because of john mcnichols. being able to run for a coach like mcnichols was something i was really looking forward to. he was the determining factor. knew we could be successful anywhere. having the x-factor of coach mcnichols and that success factor that he had ryan's time with coach was brief, but something he'll never forget..... i only had 3 semesters with coach, but impact he had on me and some of my friends will be with us forever. the isu junior says he misses his coach and thinks about him all the time.....wheneve r ryan needs his coach mcnichols fix, he goes to his cell phone... the runner saved a recruiting message he got from mcnichols four years ago.... nat sound: this is john mcnichols. cross country/track and field coach at indiana state. i like to be able to hear his voice. knowing someone of his stature wanted me to come run for his program is something that keeps me motivated. cash says he listens to coache's message when he has a hard training day or big race coming up... the sycamore still takes coache's words to heart, because he's currently one of the top steeplechase competitors in the mvc .... nat sound: hope all is going well, best of luck in these up coming meets.... something about coach mcnichols and hearing his voice. his calm demeanor that he had that was motivating to me. nice to have that piece of history of coach with me forever. i wish we all had a message like that. pretty special to ryan for us to be able to hear his voice. means a lot. we want to
