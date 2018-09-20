Speech to Text for Vincennes Main Street Project moving forward

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brian sat down with the vincennes city engineer. he explains how things have been coming along. "main street here in vincennes has been closed for a few months. and changes are already evident." main street has been closed since the begininng of summer. as work continues the scope of the project is beginning to take shape. "we've got some of the roadway milled off. we've got most of the utilities out of the way. we've got a couple of service we've got to take care of. but we are likely to start storm sewer work as early as next week." crews have pushed utilities back to allow for a widened roadway. workers are staying in contact with people living along the closed road. "if there is an issue they call me and then i get ahold of the contractor. we go look at it and take care of it. we did have one utility company bore through a sanitary service and that took almost five six days to get resolved. it was highly inconvenient for the resident." city engineer john sprague says fixing the issue was difficult as it was hard to find. "it took us a few days but we got that taken care of and that company is going to be covering the bills that they incur trying to find out what was wrong with their sanitary system." temperatures reached nintey degrees this week.. so it may be hard to imagine winter conditions. but sprague says they are already planning for the change in seasons. "kearns does have a winter shut down portion on their schedule that's december, january, and february. or the second half of december, january, february. then be back in march." sprague says how much the project will slow down this winter all depends on how cold it gets. "i'm not saying that there wont be anything that they're working on. but the chances are though that they'll shut down and send their guys home for a month or two. or on jobs that are more winter friendly." "this portion of the project is still slated to wrap up in september of 2019. in vincennes, gary brian news 10." a clearing sky for your night - not as cool