Rose-Hulman welcomes guest speaker

Rose-Hulman welcomes guest speaker

Posted: Thu Sep 20 16:29:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 20 16:29:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

trip back to the valley today. os-burn worked for nasa for 36-years. he was a graduate of rose hulman institute of technology. osburn was part of the crew that found the dangerous problem with apollo 13. osburn told news 10 all about that moment. he recalls the moment of the famous words "houston we have a problem.." "within 30 seconds after that all the other controllers started seeing things going crazy on their consoles and it was probably 45 seconds when the down link came down that houston we've got a problem." osburn is showing the movie apollo 13 tonight. you still have time to head out to hatfeild hall theater at rose. the show is at 7. it's free and open to the
Cooler air and rain are on the way!
