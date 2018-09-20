Clear
What is next for Harrison College students

What is next for Harrison College students

still searching for answers... that's after the school abruptly closed on sunday. news 10s sarah lehman has been out asking questions for you and for the students. she joins us now live in the newsroom to explain what new information she found. [b10]harrison college-nsrm pkg patrece... this morning we found that harrison college had updated their website. giving answers to students about things like -- transcripts, student loans and transfer schools. but there are still a lot of questions left unanswered. like how this is going to affect the communities the colleges were in. harrison college has eleven campuses in three different states. one of those is here in terre haute. after the abrupt closing sunday-- many students were left with a lot of unanswered questions. "trying to find answers somebody is going to hear our voice and somebodies going to answer us." terre haute is known as a college town -- home to five places of higher education -- counting harrison college. "we knew that they were filling an important role in our community so it is sad to see them go." chamber president, david haynes says he's proud of the areas other colleges... "some of our other higher education institutions have stepped up to fill that void to reach out to students who find themselves without a school." but how is this college leaving affecting terre haute's economy? haynes says terre haute has always employers that need people and a community that's growing with talented people. "we're not gonna lose step on that. that'll still be something that we talk about and that other entities in this community are working toward and i don't think we'll be derailed what so ever. and he says... "we're losing a for profit higher education oppurtunity, but we've got others that are stepping up to the plate and in the end it'll be business as usual in terre haute." we did reach out to harrison college again today but haven't gotten any replys or answers from them. news 10 is going to continue searching for answers to all of your questions. for more information you can go to our website that's wthi tv dot com live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10. back to you. a contractor has been selected for the
Cooler air and rain are on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

