Speech to Text for Police look for man that damaged local gas pump

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they say caused damage to a gas pump in terre haute.. please take a good look at your screen. police need your help in identifying this man.. watch this-- he actually beats the pump with the gas nozzle! terre haute police say it happened at the kroger gas station on wabash avenue in terre haute. if you have any information.. call crime stoppers. that number is 812 -- 238 -- stop. the court enters a "not guilty plea" for a man