How does the code enforcement process work?

tonight after neighbors say they're fed up. yesterday.. news 10s abby kirk shared with us this home on 9th street in terre haute. abandened, run down and neighbors fear it's a danger to area children. however, news 10 has learned this house is just one of 15- hundred on a list for the city to fix.. and clearing that list can't happen overnight. news 10s garrett brown joins us now live from that property to explain the process. like patrece said if you watched news 10 yesterday this house should look familiar. it's the property we showcased that neighbors said had many issues. since our report that night... the grass has been addressed. but there are more properties across the city just like it. terry vanmatre lives on eighth street in terre haute. she keeps her property pretty trim. but she can't say the same for a few others on the same block. "trying to maintain and make ours look good on a regular basis but you have the people that don't maintain so that's kind of a direct reflection upon the whole neighborhood in my opinion." that's why i talked to laurie tharp with terre haute code enforcement. right now they have fifteen hundred work orders. a good portion of those calls are for tall grass. many of these lots might already be submitted to code enforcement.. but it takes time to get to them. "i don't want people to feel like your voice is not being heard. because we do hear you. we understand your frustrations. we want to cut the grass but the legal procedurewe have to follow that." before crews can even touch the grass.. code enforcement has to send out an abatement notice. ten days later the notice will advertised to attempt further contact. finally the city will be able to cut the grass. as for abandon houses though there is a whole other process that involves the city building inspector. "we want it in compliance with the city code. we want to be proud of our town and trash, grass, abandoned cars, its not going to happen. we're going to clean it up you know, one day at a time. that's what its going to take." but the first step to addressing these issues is to let the city know. code enforcement just hopes the community will continue to reach out about these issues. "theres only so much that so many people can do. so it is up to us as citizens to make sure that we're making people, you know the proper authorities aware of the conditions." there will be a clean up terre haute day that is set for saturday september 29th for the community get involved with. but if you have an issue you want addressed your urged to call 311. and like we just mentioned please give them time to address the issue. reporting live in terre haute. im news 10s garrett brown.