New Coca-Cola Bike racks added to downtown Terre Haute

Posted: Thu Sep 20 15:09:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 20 15:09:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

coe city".. installed "8"- new bik racks "today".. to celebrate being the birthplace of the coca-cola bottle. "each bike rack" is customized "with the coca- cola design". "the improvements" come from a "5"-thousand- dolla grant awarded to the city "in july". "festival organizers say".. "the bike racks".. are also a great addition to the biking community. /////// //////// "our bike population downtown has increased and of course with i-s-u trying to get more bikes downtown with more people living downtown it was an appropriate thing to do." //////// "the festival" is this saturday it starts at "10"-in the mornin and will go on until midnight. all the fun will take place "on wabash avenue" betwee "6th" and "9th" streets. "the festival" will feature "coca-cola collectible dealers and vintage memorabilia", a kids area, community stage, live bands, beer garden and more! for the "more" go to "w-t-h-i t-v dot com". news
