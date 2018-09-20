Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Vincennes Police Department lockdown neighborhood after man says he rigged explosive device in his apartment Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Intersection set to reopen after sinkhole

Intersection set to reopen after sinkhole

Posted: Thu Sep 20 14:22:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 20 14:22:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Intersection set to reopen after sinkhole

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in downtown terre haute. [b11]sinkhole update-vo off top the intersection at 4th and ohio streets should re-open sometime "tomorrow morning". "news 10" spoke with city engineer "chuck ennis". he told us.. "the sinkhole" has been filled and the street was paved today. however, when the roadway collapsed.. "ennis" said.. it took the wiring for street light signals with it. "signal crews" were working to fix those lights late this afternoon. again, "the intersection" shoul re-open to traffic "tomorrow morning". "new details" for you this afternoon.. on
Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Cooler air and rain are on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police look for man that damaged local gas pump

Image

How does the code enforcement process work?

Image

New Coca-Cola Bike racks added to downtown Terre Haute

Image

When will we see relief from this heat?

Image

Indiana State Police inspections

Image

Students take a trip to explore the wetlands

Image

Update on the Terre Haute Convention Center

Image

Intersection set to reopen after sinkhole

Image

Sullivan County Fatal Crash

Image

FULL VIDEO: Man wanted for beating Kroger gas station pump

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands