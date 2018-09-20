Speech to Text for Sullivan County Fatal Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and seriously injuring another. it happened shortly before "8"-oclock this morning.. on county road "700"-south.. just east of county road "300"-east. "the dump truck" .. was hauling "an asphalt trailer". according to police.. the driver.. "donald samm" of "hymera" attempted to re-gain control after the truck and trailer veered-off the roadway. he then reportedly over-corrected.. drove into a creek.. and hit a tree. the passenger.. "larry pigg".. was killed in the crash. "samm" was airlifted "to methodist hospital in indianapolis" with possible internal injuries. an updated traffic alert for you at this hour.. as we have "new information" on the sinkhole