Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
FULL VIDEO: Man wanted for beating Kroger gas station pump
FULL VIDEO: Man wanted for beating Kroger gas station pump
Posted: Thu Sep 20 12:27:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 20 12:27:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
92°
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
89°
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90°
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
More Weather
Rockville
Few Clouds
92°
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
More Weather
Casey
Few Clouds
91°
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
More Weather
Brazil
Few Clouds
92°
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
More Weather
Marshall
Few Clouds
92°
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
More Weather
Cooler air and rain are on the way!
Planner
Temps
Most Popular Stories
WANTED: Police search for two accused of Parke County home burglary
Police make an arrest, identify victim in 18th and Wabash homicide
"We don't know what to do with it." Neighbors fed up with abandoned home
Police identify the three killed in Greene County homicide investigation
Ground beef producer issues recall due to deadly E. coli outbreak
West Nile found in Clay, Greene, Putnam, Knox, Sullivan, and Vigo Counties
Sullivan County Highway dump truck crash kills one
Woman, baby rescued after crashing into pond
Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter
Parke County approves longevity pay for deputies and county employees
Latest Video
FULL VIDEO: Man wanted for beating Kroger gas station pump
Wabash Valley Cares Telethon Underway
Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter
Ohio teen sentenced to mow lawn instead of jail time
Woman, baby rescued after crashing into pond
Nutrition and Cooking Kick-start Classes, The Maple Center
Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°
Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University
Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast
Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures
In Case You Missed It
Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders
People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool
A hometown team honors a hero
Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide
Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct
Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game
Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up
Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding
Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day
School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands