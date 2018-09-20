Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wabash Valley Cares Telethon Underway

Donations can be made at WTHITV.com

Posted: Thu Sep 20 09:13:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 20 09:32:06 PDT 2018

Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Cares Telethon Underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- "you" can help the victims of hurricane florence at home. that's by donating -- to the "wabash valley cares" telethon. that's where -- we find news 10's jon swaner. he's live at the american red cross -- to tell us how you can help. jon ?? //////////// news 10 is teaming up with the american red cross and other local media outlets for a telethon today. it's all to raise money for the victims of hurricane florence. the wabash valley cares telethon kicks off this morning at "6" and wraps up tonight at 6:30 you can donate by calling the number on your screen -- by dropping by the red cross at 700 south 3rd street in terre haute - or on our website, wthi tv dot com. and -- this morning, we spoke with a red cross volunteer over the phone -- who's helping right now in north carolina. "donald day" is from evansville, indiana. he's in charge of providing warm meals, to people in need. the past several days, he's gone out into neighborhoods, searching for people who need food and help. /////////// "with the second trip we made last night for dinner, we blew the horn and they came out like a bunch of ants attacking honey. but, they're very friendly with us and they appreciate us. we appreciate their response, too. but, a lot of them are in dier need because a lot of them had around four foot of water in their house." "day" called the recovery efforts a "long term" operation. he may be able to come back to indiana soon. but he said -- volunteers could be called out for several more weeks. local law enforcement working to solve a home
Terre Haute
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Hot Thursday, cooler Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley Cares Telethon Underway

Image

Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter

Image

Ohio teen sentenced to mow lawn instead of jail time

Image

Woman, baby rescued after crashing into pond

Image

Nutrition and Cooking Kick-start Classes, The Maple Center

Image

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

Image

City leaders meet to discuss budget

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands