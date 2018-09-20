Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Cares Telethon Underway

-- "you" can help the victims of hurricane florence at home. that's by donating -- to the "wabash valley cares" telethon. that's where -- we find news 10's jon swaner. he's live at the american red cross -- to tell us how you can help. jon ?? //////////// news 10 is teaming up with the american red cross and other local media outlets for a telethon today. it's all to raise money for the victims of hurricane florence. the wabash valley cares telethon kicks off this morning at "6" and wraps up tonight at 6:30 you can donate by calling the number on your screen -- by dropping by the red cross at 700 south 3rd street in terre haute - or on our website, wthi tv dot com. and -- this morning, we spoke with a red cross volunteer over the phone -- who's helping right now in north carolina. "donald day" is from evansville, indiana. he's in charge of providing warm meals, to people in need. the past several days, he's gone out into neighborhoods, searching for people who need food and help. /////////// "with the second trip we made last night for dinner, we blew the horn and they came out like a bunch of ants attacking honey. but, they're very friendly with us and they appreciate us. we appreciate their response, too. but, a lot of them are in dier need because a lot of them had around four foot of water in their house." "day" called the recovery efforts a "long term" operation. he may be able to come back to indiana soon. but he said -- volunteers could be called out for several more weeks.