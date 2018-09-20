Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter

A mother is arrested for stealing after taking away her teen daughter's cellphone as punishment.

Posted: Thu Sep 20 08:22:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 20 08:26:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

Speech to Text for Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- A Michigan mother was arrested for stealing after she took away her teenage daughter's cell phone as punishment.

According to records, Jodie May was arrested the day before Mother's Day on a misdemeanor theft charge.

May, who is divorced and remarried, said she was nursing her 4-week-old baby on May 12 when an Ottawa County deputy knocked on her door.

"He had told me that he was going to arrest me, and I asked him if I could turn myself in on that Monday by myself, that I had a new baby. She wasn't taking the bottle yet," May said.

The deputy handcuffed her and took her to a holding cell for about two hours until she posted a $200 bond.

May said she took the phone from her 15-year-old daughter in April after the girl got in trouble in school.

Prosecutor Ron Frantz said that May never told the original deputies that she had taken the phone away to punish her daughter.

That detail is not referenced in the report, but May insists she gave the information to the original deputy who took the report.

May's ex-husband who reported the alleged theft told deputies that he owned the phone. May disputes that, saying the phone belonged to her daughter and was a gift from her ex-husband.

"He gave it to her as a Christmas present," May said. "I believe the prosecutor knew the whole time. It was an easy question to have answered."

Several minutes into the theft trial, the assistant prosecutor announced that the phone was indeed the daughter's, not the ex-husband's. As a result, the case was dismissed.

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter

Image

Ohio teen sentenced to mow lawn instead of jail time

Image

Woman, baby rescued after crashing into pond

Image

Nutrition and Cooking Kick-start Classes, The Maple Center

Image

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

Image

City leaders meet to discuss budget

Image

Terre Haute man behind bars on murder charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands