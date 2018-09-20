Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92° stationary front is going to doddle around in the area for the next few days.

Posted: Thu Sep 20 03:33:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 20 03:37:59 PDT 2018

Speech to Text for Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the way for us in the wabash valley. temperatures will rise to the lower 90's and heat index values will be above 100 degrees. temperatures will slowly drop tonight and lows will be in the lower 70's so conditions will be warm. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 80's and it will be cooler thanks to some clouds and areas of showers. a look at the morning's top stories we're following for on the way for us in the wabash valley. temperatures will rise to the lower 90's and heat index values will be above 100 degrees. temperatures will slowly drop tonight and lows will be in the lower 70's so conditions will be warm. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 80's and it will be cooler thanks to some clouds and areas of showers. on the way for us in the wabash valley. temperatures will rise to the lower 90's and heat index values will be above 100 degrees. temperatures will slowly drop tonight and lows will be in the lower 70's so conditions will be warm. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 80's and it will be cooler thanks to some clouds and areas of showers. a look at the morning's top stories we're following for
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

Image

City leaders meet to discuss budget

Image

Terre Haute man behind bars on murder charges

Image

Toxaway Day in Vigo County

Image

Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

Image

Power of the Purse event helps local kids

Image

ISU hosts career fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands