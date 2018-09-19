Speech to Text for Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

music playing" those sweet sounds of music came from indiana state university. that's where the school of music hosted the ambassador brass quintet. i-s-u faculty make up the act. they performed numbers from works like the west side story and the pink panther. the musicians even honored the hoosier state by playing back home again in indiana. [b23]5k run plug-otsr fs racers in west terre haute will soon be meeting