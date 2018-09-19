Speech to Text for Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

plan their futures today. today the college held a transfer fair. last week we told you harrison college in terre haute closed its doors for good. today's fair helped students left in limbo plan their next step. organizers say they're happy to help students continue their educational journey. [b23]smwc transfer fair-sot "we want to help them get back on track. we want to help them finish what they started. they started these degrees that they were pursuing. we want to help them see that there are other paths to finish. " randolph says whether students choose saint mary's or another school, the important thing is to finish their degrees. today's transfer fair took place at the terre haute convention and visitors bureau.