City leaders meet to discuss budget

the terre haute city council held a special call meeting tonight. during the meeting...leader s discussed the 20-19 budget. news 10 caught up with mayor duke bennett. he said the city will spend more money next year. but the city will also see an increase in revenue. "each year now we'll be able to do a little bit more as we move forward. 19 will be the year where we're really trying to put a little bit of money back so we don't have to do so much borrow. but we're also going to spend a little bit more. then in 20 we'll hit where we need to be." leaders still have to approve the budget next month. a new report revealed child abuse and neglect deaths