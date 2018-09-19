Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

City leaders meet to discuss budget

City leaders meet to discuss budget

Posted: Wed Sep 19 19:23:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 19 19:23:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for City leaders meet to discuss budget

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the terre haute city council held a special call meeting tonight. during the meeting...leader s discussed the 20-19 budget. news 10 caught up with mayor duke bennett. he said the city will spend more money next year. but the city will also see an increase in revenue. "each year now we'll be able to do a little bit more as we move forward. 19 will be the year where we're really trying to put a little bit of money back so we don't have to do so much borrow. but we're also going to spend a little bit more. then in 20 we'll hit where we need to be." leaders still have to approve the budget next month. a new report revealed child abuse and neglect deaths
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

Image

City leaders meet to discuss budget

Image

Terre Haute man behind bars on murder charges

Image

Toxaway Day in Vigo County

Image

Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

Image

Power of the Purse event helps local kids

Image

ISU hosts career fair

Image

Parke County burglary investigation

Image

Homeowners fed up with an abandoned Terre Haute house

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands