Speech to Text for Terre Haute man behind bars on murder charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

haute. that's after being accused of murder. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. one week ago today -- terre haute police were called to the area of 18th and wabash. that's where a body was found. tonight -- we're learning more about the investigation from police. news 10s alia blackburn has been following these new developments for you all day. she joins us now to continue our coverage. officials say they arrested clarence bell junior earlier today. he faces charges of "murder" and "obstruction of justice". police say he's behind the death of 37-year-old "ray g. rose". terre haute police have been searching for answers since last wednesday... officers were trying to piece together what happened the day they found a body along 18th and wabash. "that male was later identified as ray g. rose, 37, and at the time he was believed to be without a permanent residence." in a press conference at the vigo county courthouse on wednesday... officials said autopsy results revealed rose was shot in the head. assistant chief shawn keen said he died at the hospital. "based on this new information... detectives returned to the area of 18th and wabash and expanded the search." that's where police found out about a criminal mischief report. officials said it was reported shortly before rose's body was found. "it was reported that a male matching our victim's description had caused damage to a parked vehicle on south 16th street, just south of wabash." that car -- police said -- belonged to 48-year-old "clarence bell junior". keen said a witness told bell junior his car was damaged -- and the suspect had taken off east into an alley toward 18th and wabash. that's where rose's body was found by people nearby. police got a search warrant for bell's home -- and searched the area of the crime. "after executing a search warrant for video surveillance and based on the totality of the circumstances, detectives worked for the vigo county prosecutor's office in applying for an arrest warrant and that arrest warrant was for clarence bell on a charge of murder." bell junior is in the vigo county jail without bond -- facing charges of murder and obstruction of justice. it took police one week to make the arrest... keen said delays in collecting evidence took them about five days. "in our area some of the businesses have corporate offices that are many states away so attempting to execute search warrants or subpoenas in other states delays the delivery of the video that's what happened in this case ..." bell junior will appear in court tomorrow morning. that hearing starts at 10 in division three. news 10 will be in the courtroom to bring you the latest. terre haute leaders met to discuss the future of the city.