Speech to Text for Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for their nursing staff. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how good samaritan hospital's nursing staff is making noise. "good samaritan hospital has received recognition from a national organization. it's a distinction that means a lot to the hospital's nursing staff." wednesday morning nurses and staff huddled around a phone. the american nurses credentialing center was on the other line. "the commision has unanimously voted to credential good samaritan hospital as a magnet organization again." for the third time good samaritan is magnet certified. the program honors organizations meeting standards for nursing excellence. one of those in the group was nurse manager terri poe. "high school they always told me to, there's two things in life that you had to do. marry your best friend and make your job your hobby. and i've been able to do both." the vincennes native has worked at good samaritan for thirty eight years. during that time she has seen the icu move to its current location. "we really went through months of coordination of combining two units two staff into one unit. and kind of making sure that everything was done smoothly." the process was a big one for the staff. on wednesday's call the successful move was cited as a reason for the recognition. "there was extensive planning for the move." the magnet recognition was big news for everyone at the hospital. but when the icu was mentioned it was especially meaninful for poe. "i was so happy i was so proud. and i couldn't believe that they, that was something that made an impression with them." "good samaritan hospital is the first hospital in south west indiana to hospital is the first hospital in south west indiana to receive the magnet certification three times in a row. in vincennes, gary brian news 10." partly cloudy tonight and not as cool