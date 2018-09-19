Speech to Text for Power of the Purse event helps local kids

and the biggest winners are the kids. things are winding down at the sycamore winery. women from several local groups and organizations were spending big bucks in the annual "power of the purse event". they bid on silent auction items from area businesses. the proceeds go toward the united way's success by 6 program. that program helps children get an early education. organizers say this is a big fundraiser, and they're excited about the community engagment. "but as an afternoon kind of unwinding, and relaxing event, it puts people in the right mindset and right mood for the great quality cause that this is." if you missed today's event.. you can still donate. we'll have a link on our website wthitv.com. this weekend you can get rid of those unwanted