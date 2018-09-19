Speech to Text for ISU hosts career fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

preparing for their futures. they spent their afternoon at the "fall career fair" at hulman center. more than 140 employers and graduate programs were on hand. we spoke to students today. they say it's never too early. uh i just think it's uh essential to get out there early get your name out there and just network as early as possible. just to build a success rate for your future. i-s-u told news 10 the fair is a great way for students to learn about internships and full time jobs. women put their pocketbooks to the test tonight..