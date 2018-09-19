Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

ISU hosts career fair

ISU hosts career fair

Posted: Wed Sep 19 15:17:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 19 15:17:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for ISU hosts career fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

preparing for their futures. they spent their afternoon at the "fall career fair" at hulman center. more than 140 employers and graduate programs were on hand. we spoke to students today. they say it's never too early. uh i just think it's uh essential to get out there early get your name out there and just network as early as possible. just to build a success rate for your future. i-s-u told news 10 the fair is a great way for students to learn about internships and full time jobs. women put their pocketbooks to the test tonight..
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Toxaway Day in Vigo County

Image

Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

Image

Power of the Purse event helps local kids

Image

ISU hosts career fair

Image

Parke County burglary investigation

Image

Homeowners fed up with an abandoned Terre Haute house

Image

A cool down is in the forecast!

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out numbers

Image

Indiana National Guard leaves to help in North Carolina

Image

Ivy Tech Transfer Fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands