Speech to Text for Parke County burglary investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

woman's home. the parke county sheriff's office says it happened in rural montezuma. police say two people broke into a home last wednesday. the victim reported they stole items.. including credit cards. someone then used those credit cards at several north terre haute businesses. the sheriff's office says the two suspects are "terry baugh junior".. and "nicole johnson". there are now warrants out for their arrests. take a look at their pictures.. if you see them -- call police. police believe they are in north terre haute or montezuma. they may be traveling in this black dodge pickup truck. home owners are fed up with an abandoned home in their neighborhood. they