Speech to Text for Homeowners fed up with an abandoned Terre Haute house

the home is in south terre haute between 9th and cruft streets. news 10's abby kirk spoke with neighbors in the area. she joins us live in the newsroom with the story. patrece and rondrell, neighbors tell me the problem has only gotten worse as time goes by. parts of the home look like they haven't been touched in almost a year. "it's really gone down hill. it really has gone down hill quite a bit." katrina logan has lived here for nearly 20 years. she says she is pretty disappointed her home...has to sit next to this one... "busted windows. there has been a door opened and jarred in the back. the grass and all that is so caught up back there." ... abandoned property that has grass growing wild and weeds almost two stories high. "we know there is rules that we have to cut our grass and keep things up. i don't understand why there is an abandoned vehicle in this house that is looking atrocious." a car with no where to go...is parked out front. neighbors say no one lives there. ---other person "the neighbors say they see people come in and out of there. i know nobody lives there, so i am say they see people come in and out of there. i know nobody lives there, so i am assuming it's squatters." some say it's a safety hazard. their biggest worry? nearby children. ---another person "we want everything for kids, you know?" "we don't want homeless people coming in. we just don't want someone coming in and doing something wrong." as tax paying citizens, neighbors say they want someone to take care of the mess. "the grass is horrible.so it just looks horrible. it makes the whole neighborhood look bad." ---ends of katrina "it really makes us feel like we don't have a voice." neighbors have contacted the city. a report was made on september 7th for "high grass." neighbors also tell me the homeowners used to have someone mow the lawn a couple of times. but, they haven't seen that person in well over a year. i did hear from the city today. they say they are aware of the issue. a building inspector checked out the property today. health leaders want to remind you to take precautions to protect yourself from west nile virus.