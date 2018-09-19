Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Homeowners fed up with an abandoned Terre Haute house

Homeowners fed up with an abandoned Terre Haute house

Posted: Wed Sep 19 15:12:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 19 15:12:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Homeowners fed up with an abandoned Terre Haute house

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the home is in south terre haute between 9th and cruft streets. news 10's abby kirk spoke with neighbors in the area. she joins us live in the newsroom with the story. patrece and rondrell, neighbors tell me the problem has only gotten worse as time goes by. parts of the home look like they haven't been touched in almost a year. "it's really gone down hill. it really has gone down hill quite a bit." katrina logan has lived here for nearly 20 years. she says she is pretty disappointed her home...has to sit next to this one... "busted windows. there has been a door opened and jarred in the back. the grass and all that is so caught up back there." ... abandoned property that has grass growing wild and weeds almost two stories high. "we know there is rules that we have to cut our grass and keep things up. i don't understand why there is an abandoned vehicle in this house that is looking atrocious." a car with no where to go...is parked out front. neighbors say no one lives there. ---other person "the neighbors say they see people come in and out of there. i know nobody lives there, so i am say they see people come in and out of there. i know nobody lives there, so i am assuming it's squatters." some say it's a safety hazard. their biggest worry? nearby children. ---another person "we want everything for kids, you know?" "we don't want homeless people coming in. we just don't want someone coming in and doing something wrong." as tax paying citizens, neighbors say they want someone to take care of the mess. "the grass is horrible.so it just looks horrible. it makes the whole neighborhood look bad." ---ends of katrina "it really makes us feel like we don't have a voice." neighbors have contacted the city. a report was made on september 7th for "high grass." neighbors also tell me the homeowners used to have someone mow the lawn a couple of times. but, they haven't seen that person in well over a year. i did hear from the city today. they say they are aware of the issue. a building inspector checked out the property today. health leaders want to remind you to take precautions to protect yourself from west nile virus.
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Toxaway Day in Vigo County

Image

Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

Image

Power of the Purse event helps local kids

Image

ISU hosts career fair

Image

Parke County burglary investigation

Image

Homeowners fed up with an abandoned Terre Haute house

Image

A cool down is in the forecast!

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out numbers

Image

Indiana National Guard leaves to help in North Carolina

Image

Ivy Tech Transfer Fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands