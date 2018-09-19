Clear
A cool down is in the forecast!

A cool down is in the forecast!

Posted: Wed Sep 19 14:46:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 19 14:46:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Terre Haute
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

