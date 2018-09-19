Speech to Text for Indiana National Guard leaves to help in North Carolina

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with relief efforts in north carolina. this includes members of the "181st intelligence wing" out of terre haute. "14"-pilots and crew members flew "2"-blackhawk helicopters to "north carolina" also.. the "181st" activated what's called a "u-pad team." this team will directly assist incident commanders on the ground. since 2004.. the "indiana national guard" has responded to more than "30" events with nearly "5"-thousand service members. local american red cross