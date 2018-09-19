Clear
Ivy Tech Transfer Fair

to a special "fair". today was "express enrollment day" at ivy tech community college in terre haute. it just wrapped up at the top of the hour. it's an opportunity for prospective students to walk in without having an appointment to start the enrollment process. ivy tech holds the fair several times a year. however, this particular day was important for harrison college students looking to transfer. news 10 told you last week harrison college was suddenly shutting down all of its indiana campuses. that includes the one in terre haute. now.. students are looking for somewhere else to call home. ...."the process includes some basic steps so the harrison students are able to come in today get assistance filling out the application for admission, get assistance for their fafsa data getting that transferred from harrison to ivy tech ..." if you didn't get to attend the enrollment fair today .. ivy tech's doors are always open. a reminder.. the 2nd set of 8- week classes begin october 15th. [b13]in national guard leaves for hurricane-vo indiana national guard troops from all over the state are helping
