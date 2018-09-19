Speech to Text for Parke County Sheriff's Office receives raises

or wrapping up their 20-19 budgets. that's no different for parke county. in fact.. a large chunk of its budget will ensure more deputies will remain on the department. news 10's "garrett brown" takes a trip north.. and breaks down the numbers. the parke county sheriff's office ranks in the top "5" across the state for deputy salaries. unfortunately.. it's for the lowest salaries. that's created a revolving door when it comes to keeping staff. but.. officials hope to turn that all around.. with next year's county budget. ed roach has been serving at the parke county jail for more than twenty years. roach says there have been a few changes at the jail over the years.. but one of the biggest is those who work in it. "ive been jail commander for over twelve years and i've now gone through fifty- five jailers since ive became jail commander. so its really important we try to get the pay up as high as we can to get the most qualified people." its been an ongoing issue for many years in parke county. lower wages resulting in employees leaving for higher paid positions out of the county. "we just had our budget adoption hearing recently and what they ended up doing was giving us longevity pay for our department but also throughout the whole county for all employees." this is how the longevity pay resolution works.. for the first "5"- years.. deputies will receive an additional "2"-thousand dollars in compensation. at the "10"-year mark.. an additional "4"-thousand dollars and at "15"-years .. "6"- thousand. all other county employees will also see an increase.. just by half. ultimately rewarding those staying longer instead of leaving earlier. "our guys that have been here ten years or fifteen years. it puts them up more where at area departments are starting out at so we can keep them from hopefully leaving." it's a small step in the right direction. "we're always hopeful to hire local people if we can instead of trying to pull people further. more pay makes me a little bit better leverage as far as getting people in and keeping them." now coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll have more on this resolution. also what it means to another deputy on the department. reporting in parke county.. i'm news 10s garrett brown .. back to you. speaking of budgets...a special call meeting is set to