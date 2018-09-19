Speech to Text for Arrest made in 18th and Wabash murder investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in for susans wednesday, september 19th. we're learning more about a death investigation in terre haute. that's our top story at this hour. [b2]18th and wabash homicide arrest-live mug vo it's a story we first brought you last week on news 10. terre haute police are now calling the death of a man on 18th and wabash -- a homicide. news 10s alia blackburn joins us live from the vigo county courthouse. that's where officials held a press conference on the investigation. patrece.. we now know the names of the victim and the suspect -- facing charges in a homicide on 18th and wabash in terre haute. that's following a press conference here at the courthouse about 2 hours ago. this is 48-year-old clarence bell junior. he's currently in the vigo county jail with "no" bond tonight. police say he's facing charges for murder and obstruction of justice. you're looking at video from the scene last week on 18th and wabash. terre haute police say that's where the body of 37- year-old "ray g. rose" was foun by people nearby. police say autopsy results showed rose died from a gunshot to the head -- which entered through his ear. officials told us rose did "not" have a permanent address in terre haute. however -- he does have family from the area. as for bell junior -- he's expected here for court tomorrow morning. his hearing will take place in division 3 court at 10. police also explained what led up to the shooting -- we'll break that down for you coming up on news 10 at 6 o'clock. reporting live in vigo county -- ab -- back to you. the investigation into a