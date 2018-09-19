Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Clear
Posted: Wed Sep 19 09:23:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 19 09:24:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

heat and humidity. an air quality alert is in effect for parts of the wabash valley, and day time highs today will again climb to 90 degrees. tonight overnight lows will drop to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow more heat with sunshine and highs at 91. by the weekend rain moves in which will cool us off to some more fall like temperatures. with harvest season upon us... you might run into some early due to heat 1:00 p.m. this afternoon expect more
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Summertime heat this week, with a pattern change by the weekend.
