Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

heat and humidity. an air quality alert is in effect for parts of the wabash valley, and day time highs today will again climb to 90 degrees. tonight overnight lows will drop to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow more heat with sunshine and highs at 91. by the weekend rain moves in which will cool us off to some more fall like temperatures. with harvest season upon us... you might run into some early due to heat 1:00 p.m. this afternoon expect more heat and humidity. an air quality alert is in effect for parts of the wabash valley, and day time highs today will again climb to 90 degrees. tonight overnight lows will drop to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow more heat with sunshine and highs at 91. by the weekend rain moves in which will cool us off to some more fall like temperatures. with harvest season upon us... you might run into some early due to heat 1:00 p.m. this afternoon expect more heat and humidity. an air quality alert is in effect for parts of the wabash valley, and day time highs today will again climb to 90 degrees. tonight overnight lows will drop to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow more heat with sunshine and highs at 91. by the weekend rain moves in which will cool us off to some more fall like temperatures. with harvest season upon us... you might run into some farm