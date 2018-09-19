Clear
CAUGHT ON CAM: Woman escapes handcuffs, leaves Wisconsin police station

WAUKESHA, Wisc. -- A woman in Wisconsin was able to get out of her handcuffs and escape a police station in Wisconsin – and it was all caught on tape.

Police arrested 30-year-old Amber Gonzales for theft at the Beaumont Hotel on the afternoon of Sept. 14, and took her to a holding cell in the Waukesha Police Department.

According to surveillance video, she was left alone in the room with her cell phone to try to arrange bail, and a ride home. But in between text messages, she is seen on video wriggling and tugging at her handcuff.

Police said the handcuff was on its tightest setting, but Gonzales, who is 97 pounds, was able to pull her hand through the cuff and quickly leave the holding area and escape outside.

According to the complaint, she walked through yards to get to a gas station, where she met up with a truck driver, and the two went back to the same hotel, where he allegedly paid her for sex.

Police re-arrested her at the hotel about an hour after her escape when they received a tip that she had returned to the hotel. This time, she was booked into the Waukesha County Jail, where she was released on bail Monday.

Waukesha police said the escape was "a truly isolated incident. It's never happened before. It's all about fixing it to make sure it doesn't happen again."

