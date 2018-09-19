Clear

Texas granny kills 12-foot alligator

A Texas mayor and grandmother shot and killed a 12-foot-long alligator Monday.

Posted: Wed Sep 19 08:24:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 19 08:26:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

Speech to Text for Texas granny kills 12-foot alligator

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

LIVINGSTON, Texas -- A Texas mayor and grandmother shot and killed a 12-foot-long alligator Monday.

Livingston Mayor Judy Cochran said the alligator, which was 12 feet long and 580 pounds, was found at her family ranch along the Trinity River.

"One shot in the head and he went under. Typically they'll do what they call a death roll, and just roll over and over and over. Well, this one didn't," she said.

Cochran said the gator could be responsible for a missing animal from the ranch.

"Three years ago, we came up missing a miniature horse. They are about … like a big lab," she said.

Polk County is one of a few core counties where residents can kill an alligator on 20 days of the year. It must be baited and caught first.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife window is now, so Cochran took matters into her own hands.

Cochran sent the alligator to a local taxidermist, where its head and tail will be mounted. The body, she will have made into boots.

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Summertime heat this week, with a pattern change by the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Texas police: Robbers as young as 11 years old attack elderly man

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Woman escapes handcuffs, leaves Wisconsin police station

Image

Texas granny kills 12-foot alligator

Image

"The Birthplace of the Coca Cola Bottle Festival" Downtown Sept 22th

Image

We're continuing the summer trend here in the valley

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sullivan volleyball

Image

Playing Kickball for Casy

Image

Terre Haute residents take the chance to Turn to the River

Image

Community gathers for Wabash Valley National Night Out

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands