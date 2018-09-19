Speech to Text for "The Birthplace of the Coca Cola Bottle Festival" Downtown Sept 22th

the coca-cola bottle festival date: september 22, 2018 time: 10:00 am saturday - 1 a.m. sunday event description: join us for the inaugural, "the birthplace of the coca-cola bottle festival" in downtown terre haute. the event will celebrate terre haute as the "birthplace" of the contour coca-cola bottle, which was created in 1915 by the root glass company. the festival will feature coca-cola collectible dealers and vintage memorabilia, a kids area, community stage, live bands, beer garden and additional activities downtown. if you are a handmade artist or craft vendor please click here for the artist vendor form. the wabash valley roadrunners has scheduled its annual half-marathon to coincide with the festival kicking off at 7:30 a.m. 232-2391 www.cocacolaf estival.c om facebook: downtown terre haute