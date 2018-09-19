Clear

"The Birthplace of the Coca Cola Bottle Festival" Downtown Sept 22th

The event will celebrate Terre Haute as the "birthplace" of the contour Coca Cola bottle, which was created in 1915 by the Root Glass Company.

Posted: Wed Sep 19 05:44:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 19 05:55:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

the coca-cola bottle festival date: september 22, 2018 time: 10:00 am saturday - 1 a.m. sunday event description: join us for the inaugural, "the birthplace of the coca-cola bottle festival" in downtown terre haute. the event will celebrate terre haute as the "birthplace" of the contour coca-cola bottle, which was created in 1915 by the root glass company. the festival will feature coca-cola collectible dealers and vintage memorabilia, a kids area, community stage, live bands, beer garden and additional activities downtown. if you are a handmade artist or craft vendor please click here for the artist vendor form. the wabash valley roadrunners has scheduled its annual half-marathon to coincide with the festival kicking off at 7:30 a.m. 232-2391 www.cocacolaf estival.c om facebook: downtown terre haute
