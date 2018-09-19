Clear

We're continuing the summer trend here in the valley

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, continued heat. High: 90° Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Low: 70°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, continued heat. High: 90° Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Low: 70° Thursday: Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 91° Detailed Forecast: We're continuing the summer trend here in the valley although fall is only a few days away. You may have been sneezing a lot lately too, and that's due to us having an air quality alert that goes all day on Wednesday. Daytime highs steamy again today, under a mostly sunny sky. Tonight we'll be partly cloudy, and we'll cool off, but not quite cool enough for those of you who are ready for fall. Another hot day tomorrow with highs in the 90's again. The average high for this time of year is 80 degrees, so we're about 10 or so degrees above that. The good news is, a front is going to move through this weekend. That front will bring some rain and some much-needed relief.
Summertime heat this week, with a pattern change by the weekend.
