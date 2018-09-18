Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

with some areas of patchy fog; lows tonight drop to 64. then, warm again tomorrow with sunshine and a high near 90. partly cloudy tomorrow night low at 69. summer-scorcher on thursday; sunny and hot with a high at 91. rain chances start moving in for the weekend.