Speech to Text for Sullivan volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

west vigo hosted sullivan... savannah mccoy and elaina charters team up for the big block at the net and point for west vigo.... emma royer serving for sullivan....the senior with one of her three aces in the match.... game point for sullivan in game number one....they set asia povlin, that's usually a pretty good idea....she delivers one of her team-high 21 kills... arrows pick up the road win, three-nothing at west vigo... that does it for sports, we'll have more news after the break... a few clouds tonight; along with