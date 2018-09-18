Clear
Playing Kickball for Casy

Posted: Tue Sep 18 19:27:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 18 19:27:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

chances and services for youth in terre haute is hosting kickball for casy. it's coming up this saturday, september 22nd. the event will take place at strive 365. organizers are encouraging local businesses to create their own teams. they say the money raised from this event will benefit local kids. "this is a team building experience for multiple corporations throughout this community. it's a great opportunity to get to know each other. get close and get the experience of helping a community fundraiser." again, this is all taking place this satureday september 22nd.
