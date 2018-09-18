Clear
Community gathers for Wabash Valley National Night Out

Posted: Tue Sep 18 19:26:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 18 19:26:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the public and first responders together again. the event wrapped up just a few hours ago. news 10's heather good was there. she joins us now live in the studio with a recap. first responders at tonight's event tell me... when they are normally with the public... it usually means something bad has happened... but tonight... was all about creating good memories and getting to know each other. people filled fairbanks park for wabash valley night out. it's an opportunity for the public to learn about first responders... and a chance for first responders to communicate with the people they serve. many had questions... nats: cute kids asking questions one of the highlights of the annual event is the terre haute fire department dunk tank. kids could connect with firefighters as they cooled off. audric martin says, "they fight fires and save people that they don't even know." chief jeff fisher, thfd says, "well, most of the time when people see us they're having a bad day so for them to see us on a good day, having fun, the kids are back here throwing some water around this is what it means. just to mingle with the people of terre haute, the people that pay our salaries and just having a good time on a good day." several other agencies were also on site. covered: martin says, "climbing into a bunch of cool vehicles like ambulances, police vehicles, army vehicles." one of those cool vehicles was this armored truck belonging the federal prison. lt. matthew tussey, federal correctional institution, says, "it's something we would use if we were to have a disturbance inside one of our institutions." people could check out some of the items confiscated from prisoners... or even try on riot gear. several organizations a clubs were on hand to do their part too... like cub scouts pack 124 from terrytown elementary ... boy scout says, "it teaches you very important life lessons. it teaches you how to do cpr." there was so much going on... kids say it was a good time. martin, 9 years old, says, "it's hard to choose its like everything is so fun." in terre haute, heather good, news 10. we have an important note to pass along to
